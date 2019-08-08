Superior Industries: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $7 million.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The maker of aluminum wheels for the auto industry posted revenue of $352.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $363.7 million.

Superior Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion.

The company's shares closed at $2.39. A year ago, they were trading at $19.50.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUP