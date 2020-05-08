Superior Industries: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) on Friday reported a loss of $190.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $7.84. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The maker of aluminum wheels for the auto industry posted revenue of $301.1 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.28. A year ago, they were trading at $4.85.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUP