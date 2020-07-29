Sunnova Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $25.3 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The residential solar company posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.3 million.

Sunnova Energy shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.74, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

