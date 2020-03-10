Sunesis: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $23.3 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 96 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 63 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNSS