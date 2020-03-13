Stemline Therapeutics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) on Friday reported a loss of $17.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.8 million in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $76.8 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $43.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company's shares hit $4.53. A year ago, they were trading at $13.51.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STML at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STML