Stein Mart: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $65.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.38 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The apparel retailer posted revenue of $134.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 42 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 88 cents.

