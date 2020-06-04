Sportsman's Warehouse: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) _ Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Jordan, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The outdoor sporting goods specialty retailer posted revenue of $246.8 million in the period.

Sportsman's Warehouse shares have increased 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.76, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

