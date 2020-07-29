Spok: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) _ Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Springfield, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $35.7 million in the period.

Spok shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.67, a decrease of 33% in the last 12 months.

