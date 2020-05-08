Spire: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Spire Inc. (SR) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $133.4 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $2.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.75 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.95 per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $715.5 million in the period.

Spire shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SR