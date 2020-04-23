South State: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ South State Corp. (SSB) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $24.1 million.

The bank, based in Columbia, South Carolina, said it had earnings of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 82 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $191.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $172.1 million, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157 million.

South State shares have declined 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $49.23, a decline of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSB