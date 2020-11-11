Sonim Technologies: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $14.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 57 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.47.

