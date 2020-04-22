Snap, Chipotle rise; Netflix, United Airlines fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:
Netflix Inc., down $12.41 to $421.42.
The streaming entertainment service warned investors that its subscriber growth could slow after lockdowns are lifted.
Snap Inc., up $4.57 to $17.01.
The social media and camera app company reported a surge in revenue that beat analysts’ forecasts.
Expedia Group Inc., up $4.17 to $61.42.
The online travel company is in talks to sell $1 billion worth of stakes to private equity firms, according to media reports.
United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $2 to $25.88.
The airline priced a public offering of more than 39 million shares at a discount to its previous closing price.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $95.57 to $882.26.
The Mexican food chain reported a surge in online orders and beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts.
Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $5.12 to $99.58.
The medical laboratory operator’s first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $15.97 to $335.59.
The scientific instruments and laboratory supplies company reported surprisingly good first-quarter profits.
Texas Instruments Inc., up $5.14 to $111.98.
The chipmaker handily beat analysts' first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.