Snap: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ Snap Inc. (SNAP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $305.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The company behind Snapchat posted revenue of $462.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $423.7 million.

Snap shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.44, a rise of roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNAP