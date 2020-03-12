Slack: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) on Thursday reported a loss of $89 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The work messaging service posted revenue of $181.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $571.1 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $630.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Slack expects its results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to a loss of 6 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $188 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Slack expects full-year results to range from a loss of 21 cents per share to a loss of 19 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $842 million to $862 million.

Slack shares have dropped 5% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WORK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WORK