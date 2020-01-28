Skyline: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) _ Skyline Corp. (SKY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $17 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The manufactured and modular housing maker posted revenue of $342.2 million in the period.

Skyline shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.19, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SKY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SKY