Sioux Falls moms have new options for breastfeeding support

Samantha Tully, owner of Mama Be, plays with her one-year-old daughter, Emery, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her office in Sioux Falls, SD. The doll, nicknamed "Baby Marie," is used as a positioning model for Tully's breastfeeding consulting. (Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In Samantha Tully’s office in Sioux Falls, a realistic-looking rubber breast sits on a baby scale. Beside it is an infant doll, which Tully has named Baby Marie. They are some of the tools of her trade.

Tully’s newly opened business, Mama Be, is all about educating women on nursing their newborns. As the mother of a baby girl herself, Tully knows that such an act — although a natural part of motherhood — is often more difficult than expected and can leave women feeling ashamed and alone when it doesn’t seem to be going well.

“It just seems like such a vulnerable time of life when you have a new baby,” Tully told the Argus Leader. “I just don’t feel like there’s a whole lot of options for support.”

Giving women options

Tully recently moved to Sioux Falls from Minneapolis for her husband’s job. As a registered nurse, she began doing breastfeeding consultations at the pediatric clinic where she worked in Minneapolis. Realizing her passion for the work, she moved to the Amma Parenting Center, the largest independent childbirth class provider in the Twin Cities. Tully taught breastfeeding and newborn care classes.

“When I moved here, there wasn’t really a place to do that, besides the hospitals,” Tully said. “It seemed like there was a big need for it.”

Tully opened Mama Be in October 2019 and began offering home visits. Last month, she began renting space in the Educated Mommy office. Her services include home and office visits, along with pre-birth breastfeeding classes.

Currently, Tully is a certified breastfeeding educator working toward becoming an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. Considered the highest level of certification in breastfeeding education, it requires thousands of practice hours and a rigorous exam that must be taken every 10 years, in addition to continuing education credits.

Compared with larger cities, there are very few lactation consultants in Sioux Falls who operate outside of hospital systems. Tully says she is one of the only ones.

“In bigger cities, there are more lactation consultants who come to your home,” she said.

Alicia Fonder also wanted to give mothers the option of home-based help. Formerly an obstetric nurse and breastfeeding instructor at Sanford Hospital, Fonder became an ICBLC and started her own business, South Dakota Babies, in 2011. At the time, she says she was the only independent lactation consultant in Sioux Falls.

“When you see a mom in her own environment, you get a bigger picture of what’s going on in her life,” Fonder said. “It gives me a better understanding of how to help her.”

Back to breastfeeding

While the question of whether to formula feed or breastfeed continues to be a choice mothers have to make for themselves, more women are being encouraged to at least try nursing. The American Pediatrics Association recommends exclusive breastfeeding for at least the first six months of a baby’s life.

“We’ve moved back to putting an emphasis on the benefits of breastfeeding,” Tully said. “More people are breastfeeding, so there’s a bigger need for the support.”

With that emphasis also comes pressure on women to execute nursing perfectly, educators say. But even those who have deep knowledge on the topic can find themselves struggling with doing it themselves.

“I actually struggled with breastfeeding with (my daughter), even though I’m a breastfeeding educator,” Tully said. “We kind of add breastfeeding to the list of things we need to be doing perfectly as a mom.”

Therese Marlette, a lactation consultant at Sanford Hospital, said many mothers need help with nursing, even if they’ve already been able to nurse a child successfully.

“Breastfeeding can be tough,” she said. “It all looks like it’s supposed to be easy, but sometimes it’s not.”

Home sweet home

While local hospitals offer lactation consulting services, Tully feels that an in-home approach is better for some women.

“It’s a lot more personal, a lot more comfortable,” she said.

By being in the client's home, she is able to help them become accustomed to their own breast pump, nursing their newborn their own unique environment.

“Sometimes we’ll get a good latch in the office, sitting upright in an office chair,” Tully said. “(But) you don’t feed in an office chair at home. You’re typically feeding on the couch or on the bed, and latch can be a whole different story there.”

During the consult, Tully goes over basics like positioning, latching, nipple pain and milk supply. She also brings with her a scale to weigh the baby before and after nursing, to make sure they are eating.

“I can do all that in home,” she said.

Home visits can also be useful in South Dakota’s bitterly cold climate.

Fonder said she recently visited the mother of a 2-week-old infant in frigid January temperatures.

“She was very happy to have me come to her,” Fonder said.

Hospital help

To be sure, many women choose to receive nursing help through the hospital, in both prenatal classes and from lactation consultants.

Barb Giles has the same credentials as the home-based consultants but doesn't make home visits. Giles works at Avera McKennan Hospital, where she has been helping women with breastfeeding for 13 years.

Giles said it's typical for labor and delivery nurses — who are certified lactation consultants — to help with a baby’s first feeding. Then, if issues arise, lactation consultants are brought in to help and make a feeding plan for when the baby goes home.

“All new moms need reassurance,” Giles said. “Certainly, some moms and babies need more help than others.”

If mothers struggle to breastfeed at home, they are encouraged to make an appointment to see a consultant in person, over the phone or through AveraNow video chat, Giles said.

Sanford Health also offers assistance for nursing mothers. Moms can come to the Sanford Women’s Health Plaza for walk-in breastfeeding assistance during the week, Marlette said. The health system is also launching a resource later this year that allows women to video chat with a lactation consultant remotely, a service already available in Fargo, North Dakota.

Visiting the clinic and meeting other moms struggling with breastfeeding can be encouraging and supportive, Marlette said. After giving birth, women “tend to be sleep-deprived and isolated” and the clinic is a place they can find camaraderie and help.

“Oftentimes, there are other mothers there who have been through what they’re going through,” Marlette said.

Hope for future growth

Independent lactation consultants hope Sioux Falls will see more like them in the future.

“I think it will continue to grow as our population continues to grow,” Fonder said of the desire for in-home nursing help.

While her business is still in its early stages, Tully said her goal is to help Sioux Falls see the value in nursing support. She hopes to partner with other businesses and offer workshops and other resources to new moms.

“I would love to eventually grow and expand in the ways that I can offer education to prenatal women,” she said. “I think that every community could benefit from this.”

Whether it’s at home or in a hospital, needing breastfeeding support is not something to feel ashamed about, Tully said.

“I want everyone to know that it’s normal to need help after, that most people do,” she said.