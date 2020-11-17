Shinhan Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ Shinhan Financial Group Co. (SHG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $963.8 million.

The bank, based in Seoul, Korea, Republic Of, said it had earnings of $1.91 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $3.86 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.9 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

Shinhan Financial shares have dropped 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 18% in the last 12 months.

