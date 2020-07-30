Shenandoah Telecom: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) _ Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $29.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 58 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $169.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $156.8 million.

Shenandoah Telecom shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.

