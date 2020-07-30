Shell Oil: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) _ Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $18.13 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the The Hague, Netherlands-based company said it had a loss of $4.66. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $32.49 billion in the period.

Shell Oil shares have fallen 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 49% in the last 12 months.

