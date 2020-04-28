Sharps Compliance: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The medical waste management company posted revenue of $10.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.6 million.

Sharps Compliance shares have risen 81% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMED