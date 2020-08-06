Seneca Foods: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MARION, N.Y. (AP) _ Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $20.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marion, New York-based company said it had profit of $2.24.

The fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $288.2 million in the period.

Seneca Foods shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENEA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENEA