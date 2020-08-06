Sealed Air: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $100.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 76 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

Sealed Air expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $2.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.72 billion to $4.78 billion.

Sealed Air shares have fallen 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 3%. The stock has decreased 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEE