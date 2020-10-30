Salisbury Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKEVILLE, Conn. (AP) _ Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.3 million.

The Lakeville, Connecticut-based bank said it had earnings of $1.53 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $14.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.2 million, beating Street forecasts.

Salisbury Bancorp shares have declined 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAL