Salesforce, Anaplan rise; Nordstrom, Pure Storage fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., up 34 cents to $9.67.
The information technology company beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Pure Storage Inc., down $1.70 to $15.05.
The data storage company warned that revenue could continue suffering in the third quarter because of the pandemic.
Nordstrom Inc., down 85 cents to $14.69.
The retailer reported a surprisingly big second-quarter loss and a steep drop in revenue.
Urban Outfitters Inc., up $4.45 to $25.25.
The clothing and accessories retailer reported a surprising second-quarter profit and beat analysts' sales forecasts.
Anaplan Inc., up $10.33 to $58.15.
The software company's second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.
Intuit Inc., up $5.92 to $342.34.
The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software reported surprisingly strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., up $7.32 to $53.99.
The sporting goods retailer blew away Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts as consumers focused on health and wellness while stuck at home.
Salesforce.com Inc., up $56.27 to $272.32.
The customer-management software developer raised its profit forecast after handily beating Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings expectations.