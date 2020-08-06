Salem Communications: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) _ Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Camarillo, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The multimedia company posted revenue of $52.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.56. A year ago, they were trading at $2.10.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SALM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SALM