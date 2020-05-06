Safety Insurance: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.57 per share.

The automobile insurance provider posted revenue of $181 million in the period.

Safety Insurance shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $77.21, a drop of 19% in the last 12 months.

