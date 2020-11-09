Sachem Capital.: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BRANFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $2.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Branford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The company posted revenue of $4.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4. A year ago, they were trading at $4.45.

