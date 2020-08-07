Sabre: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) _ Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $444.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.61. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.30 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 78 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $83 million in the period.

Sabre shares have decreased 63% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 67% in the last 12 months.

