Ryerson: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $39.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The metal products distributor and processor posted revenue of $831.5 million in the period.

Ryerson shares have decreased 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.80, a decline of 23% in the last 12 months.

