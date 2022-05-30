Russians, Ukrainians fight block by block in eastern city YURAS KARMANAU and ELENA BECATOROS, Associated Press May 30, 2022 Updated: May 30, 2022 7:08 p.m.
1 of32 Ukrainian tanks move in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
2 of32 Yarik plays at a playground in front a building destroyed during attacks in Irpin outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of32
4 of32 A woman walks with a baby stroller near a destroyed building during attacks in Irpin outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of32 A child standing next to a damaged car looks up at a building destroyed during attacks in Irpin, on the outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 6 of32
7 of32 A boy sits on a window of a building destroyed during attacks in Irpin outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of32 A girl sits on a swing outside destroyed buildings during attacks in Irpin outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 9 of32
10 of32 A Ukrainian Territorial Defence Force member shows his weapon in Kharkiv area, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
11 of32 Ukrainian firefighters try to extinguish a fire in a warehouse after a Russian strike in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 12 of32
13 of32 A local resident stands next to a residential building heavily damaged in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
14 of32 A local resident points towards a residential building heavily damaged in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 15 of32
16 of32 Ukrainian Territorial Defence Force members gather in a basement during a deployment break after returning from the frontline in eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv area on Monday, May 30, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
17 of32 French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna visits Bucha's church, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 18 of32
19 of32 Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, speaks to media prior the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday in a fresh show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Show More Show Less
20 of32 Ukrainian demonstrators demand an embargo on Russian oil during a protest in front of EU institutions prior to an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. Olivier Matthys/AP Show More Show Less 21 of32
22 of32 A man carries a sack of wheat flour imported from Turkey in the Hamar-Weyne market in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, May 26, 2022. Families across Africa are paying about 45% more for wheat flour as Russia's war in Ukraine blocks exports from the Black Sea. Some countries like Somalia get more than 90% of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine. That's forcing many people to substitute wheat for other grains. But the United Nations is warning that the price hikes are coming as many parts of Africa are facing drought and hunger. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
23 of32 Ukrainian firefighters try to extinguish a fire in a house that was hit during a Russian attack with a cluster-type munition in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 24 of32
25 of32 Ukrainian Territorial Defence Force members gather in a basement during a deployment break after returning from the frontline in eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv area on Monday, May 30, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
26 of32 A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force walks through a trench in the Kharkiv area of eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 27 of32
28 of32 Debris spread in a living room of an apartment of residential building heavily damaged in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
29 of32 A child plays near her mother at a park in front a building destroyed during attacks in Irpin outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 30 of32
31 of32 Andrey Petrovich, center, and Valik Vladimirovich pose for a picture dressed as soldiers in Stoyanka outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
32 of32
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops pushed deeper into a key eastern Ukrainian city, fighting street by street with Kyiv's forces Monday in a battle that the mayor said has left Sievierodonetsk in ruins and driven tens of thousands of people from their homes.
Military analysts described the fight for Sievierodonetsk as part of a race against time for the Kremlin. The city is important to Russian efforts to quickly complete the capture of the eastern industrial region of the Donbas before more Western arms arrive to bolster Ukraine’s defense.
