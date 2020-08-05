https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Royal-Gold-Fiscal-4Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15462150.php
Royal Gold: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
DENVER (AP) _ Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $49 million.
On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.
The manager of precious metal royalties posted revenue of $120 million in the period.
Royal Gold shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $145.33, a rise of 22% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGLD
