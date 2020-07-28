Roper Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) _ Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $219.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.94 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.67 per share.

The industrial equipment maker posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Roper Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.90 to $3. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.09.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.90 to $12.40 per share.

Roper Technologies shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

