Rockwell Automation: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $317.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $2.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.27 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.40 to $7.60 per share.

Rockwell Automation shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has increased 37% in the last 12 months.

