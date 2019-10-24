Riverview Bancorp: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) _ Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4.5 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share.

The holding company for Riverview Community Bank posted revenue of $16.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.9 million.

Riverview Bancorp shares have fallen almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.94, a decrease of roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

