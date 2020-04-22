Retail Opportunity Investments: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in San Diego, said it had funds from operations of $37.4 million, or 29 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 28 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $12 million, or 10 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $74.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.1 million.

The company's shares have dropped 57% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.61, a decline of 55% in the last 12 months.

