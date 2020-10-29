https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Republic-First-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15684802.php
Republic First: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) on Thursday reported a loss of $966,000 in its third quarter.
The Philadelphia-based bank said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 4 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $38.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33 million, beating Street forecasts.
The company's shares closed at $2.21. A year ago, they were trading at $4.03.
