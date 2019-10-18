Republic Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $18.4 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 83 cents per share.

The holding company for Republic Bank & Trust posted revenue of $77.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $66.3 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Republic Bancorp shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 3.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBCAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBCAA