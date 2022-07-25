Rents spike as big-pocketed investors buy mobile home parks
MICHAEL CASEY and CAROLYN THOMPSON, Associated Press
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — For as long as anyone can remember, rent increases rarely happened at Ridgeview Homes, a family-owned mobile home park in upstate New York.
That changed in 2018 when corporate owners took over the 65-year-old park located amid farmland and down the road from a fast food joint and grocery store about 30 miles northeast of Buffalo.