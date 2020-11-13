RenovaCare: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) _ RenovaCare Inc. (RCAR) on Friday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its third quarter.

The Roseland, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $3.26. A year ago, they were trading at $1.79.

