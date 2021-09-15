As COVID-19 vaccine mandates rise, religious exemptions grow COLLEEN LONG and ANDREW DEMILLO, Associated Press Sep. 15, 2021 Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 2:46 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, a woman holds a sign during a protest at the state house in Trenton, N.J. Religious objections, once used only sparingly around the country to get exempted from various required vaccines, are becoming a much more widely used loophole against the COVID-19 shot. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. Religious objections, once used only sparingly around the country to get exempted from various required vaccines, are becoming a much more widely used loophole against the COVID-19 shot. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE — In this April 27, 2021 file photo, opponents of a bill to repeal Connecticut's religious exemption for required school vaccinations march down Capitol Avenue before the State Senate voted on legislation, in Hartford, Conn. Religious objections, once used only sparingly around the country to get exempted from various required vaccines, are becoming a much more widely used loophole against the COVID-19 shot. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP, File) Mark Mirko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
About 3,000 Los Angeles Police Department employees are citing religious objections to try to get out of the required COVID-19 vaccination. In Washington state, thousands of state workers are seeking similar exemptions.
And an Arkansas hospital has been swamped with so many such requests from employees that it is apparently calling their bluff.
Written By
COLLEEN LONG and ANDREW DEMILLO