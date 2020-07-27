RPM International: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) _ RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $109.3 million.

The Medina, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $304.4 million, or $2.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.51 billion.

RPM International shares have increased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPM