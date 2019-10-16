RLI Corp.: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) _ RLI Corp. (RLI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $32.3 million.

The Peoria, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 57 cents per share.

The specialty insurance company posted revenue of $236.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $228.8 million.

RLI Corp. shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $91.89, a climb of 25% in the last 12 months.

