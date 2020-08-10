RCI Hospitality: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $5.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The adult nightclub chain posted revenue of $14.7 million in the period.

RCI Hospitality shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.54, a fall of 10% in the last 12 months.

