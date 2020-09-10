Quest Diagnostics, Virtusa rise; GameStop, Hess fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Virtusa Corp., up $9.92 to $50.42.

Baring Private Equity Asia is buying the information technology and consulting company for about $2 billion.

RH, up $64.38 to $385.46.

The furniture and housewares company handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts.

Mednax Inc., up 97 cents to $18.88.

The physician services company is selling its radiology solutions segment to Radiology Partners.

Aaron's Inc., up $4.03 to $59.18.

The rent-to-own company raised its third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts, citing strong customer payment activity.

Zscaler Inc., down $1.58 to $132.61.

The data security company reported solid fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and gave investors an encouraging forecast.

GameStop Corp., down $1.12 to $6.23.

The video game retailer reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $3.45 to $110.50.

The medical diagnostics company raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Hess Corp., down $3.43 to $43.52.

The slumping price of oil weighed on energy companies.