PulteGroup: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $416.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.34 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.95 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.73 billion.

PulteGroup shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 6%. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.

