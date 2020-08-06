Proteostasis: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.49. A year ago, they were trading at 80 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTI