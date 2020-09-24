https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Preclosing-15594610.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|548
|554¼
|541
|549¾
|+¾
|Mar
|556¼
|561¼
|549
|557¼
|+¼
|May
|562
|565¾
|554¼
|562
|—
|¼
|Jul
|559¾
|564¼
|553
|561¾
|+1
|Sep
|563½
|569
|558¾
|567
|+1¼
|Dec
|575
|578
|568¾
|576¼
|+¾
|Mar
|578½
|585
|576
|584¼
|+1¼
|May
|575¼
|576
|575¼
|576
|—6¾
|Jul
|568½
|573½
|568½
|573
|+½
|Dec
|577
|577
|577
|577
|—1¾
|Est. sales 91,043.
|Wed.'s sales 80,096
|Wed.'s open int 390,383
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|368
|368¼
|363
|364
|—4½
|Mar
|377
|377
|371¾
|372¾
|—4¾
|May
|382½
|382½
|377½
|378½
|—4½
|Jul
|385½
|385½
|381¼
|382¼
|—4¼
|Sep
|381
|381
|378
|378¾
|—3½
|Dec
|386¾
|386¾
|383¼
|384
|—3¼
|Mar
|393¼
|393¾
|391½
|392¼
|—2¾
|May
|397½
|397½
|397½
|397½
|—1¾
|Jul
|399¾
|400¾
|399¼
|400¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|388
|388¼
|388
|388
|—
|½
|Dec
|391¾
|392
|390
|391
|—1½
|Est. sales 203,339.
|Wed.'s sales 201,237
|Wed.'s open int 1,508,897,
|up 6,522
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|286½
|287¾
|283½
|285½
|—2¼
|Mar
|286¾
|287½
|285
|286½
|—2
|May
|284
|284
|283
|283
|—2
|Est. sales 337.
|Wed.'s sales 674
|Wed.'s open int 5,523,
|up 81
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1012½
|1014¾
|997¼
|1002¾
|—11¾
|Jan
|1017
|1019¼
|1001
|1005¾
|—13
|Mar
|1012
|1014
|996
|999¾
|—13¾
|May
|1009½
|1010¾
|994
|997¼
|—13
|Jul
|1011
|1012¼
|996
|999¼
|—13¼
|Aug
|1003
|1003
|989¾
|992½
|—13¼
|Sep
|975¼
|976¼
|966½
|969½
|—9¼
|Nov
|956
|957¾
|946½
|947½
|—8½
|Jan
|952¾
|954
|947½
|949¾
|—6
|Mar
|937
|937¾
|930¾
|933¾
|—3¼
|May
|932
|935½
|929
|933
|—1½
|Jul
|934
|937½
|932¾
|936¾
|+¼
|Nov
|912
|914¼
|909¾
|912½
|+½
|Est. sales 260,946.
|Wed.'s sales 226,572
|Wed.'s open int 970,727
