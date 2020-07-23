https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Preclosing-15429288.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|534¾
|536
|527
|530
|—4½
|Dec
|540
|541¼
|532½
|535
|—4¾
|Mar
|545½
|546¾
|539
|540¾
|—4¾
|May
|548¾
|549½
|542¼
|543¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|545¾
|546
|539¼
|540
|—5½
|Sep
|551
|551
|545
|545¾
|—5¼
|Dec
|558
|558
|554¼
|555¾
|—4¾
|Mar
|565½
|565½
|561½
|561½
|—5½
|Est. sales 102,265.
|Wed.'s sales 96,861
|Wed.'s open int 375,299,
|up 1,838
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|327¼
|329½
|325
|328½
|+1
|Dec
|334½
|336¾
|332½
|335¾
|+1
|Mar
|344¼
|346¾
|342½
|346
|+1¼
|May
|351½
|353½
|349½
|353
|+1½
|Jul
|356½
|358½
|354¾
|358¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|357¾
|359¼
|356½
|359
|+1½
|Dec
|365
|366¼
|363¾
|366¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|374½
|375¾
|373¾
|375½
|+1
|May
|379½
|379½
|379½
|379½
|— ½
|Jul
|384
|385¼
|383¾
|385
|+ ¾
|Dec
|375
|375
|375
|375
|Jul
|393
|393¾
|393
|393¾
|+2¾
|Dec
|383¼
|384¾
|383¼
|384¾
|+2¾
|Est. sales 1,816,142.
|Wed.'s sales 278,003
|Wed.'s open int 1,532,765,
|up 9,545
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|281¾
|288
|279½
|284
|+3
|Dec
|272½
|279
|269¾
|273
|+ ¾
|Mar
|277½
|277½
|273½
|276
|+1¼
|Est. sales 242.
|Wed.'s sales 242
|Wed.'s open int 4,354,
|up 83
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|898¾
|906
|897½
|905
|+5¾
|Sep
|893¾
|900½
|892½
|899½
|+5½
|Nov
|895
|900
|893½
|899
|+3½
|Jan
|899½
|904½
|898
|903¾
|+3½
|Mar
|896
|900¼
|893¾
|899½
|+3
|May
|897
|901
|894½
|899½
|+2
|Jul
|903
|907¼
|901
|905
|+1¾
|Aug
|907½
|908¼
|904½
|905
|+1½
|Sep
|897½
|900
|895½
|897¾
|+1
|Nov
|892¾
|896¾
|891
|893¼
|+ ¼
|Jan
|897¼
|897¾
|896¼
|897¾
|+ ¾
|Mar
|891
|891¼
|886¾
|887½
|—2
|May
|887¾
|888¾
|887¼
|888¾
|—2¾
|Est. sales 171,161.
|Wed.'s sales 159,365
|Wed.'s open int 838,133,
|up 292
