CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 536 536 528 528 —7¾
Sep 528 535½ 522¼ 524¾ —9¼
Dec 533 541 528 531 —8
Mar 538¾ 545¾ 533¼ 537 —6
May 541¼ 548¼ 537¼ 540 —4½
Jul 538½ 543½ 532½ 536¼ —2½
Sep 539 548½ 539 542¾ —2½
Dec 550¾ 559½ 549¾ 554 —1¾
Mar 557¼ 561½ 557 561½ —1¼
Jul 556 556 556 556 —4¼
Est. sales 104,777. Fri.'s sales 224,416
Fri.'s open int 394,854
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 337¼ 337¼ 332 333½ —7
Sep 334½ 334½ 326¾ 328¼ —9
Dec 341¾ 342 334¾ 335¾ —9
Mar 352½ 352½ 345¾ 346¼ —8¾
May 358¾ 359 352½ 353 —8¼
Jul 364 364 358 358 —8¼
Sep 362½ 362½ 358¼ 358¼ —6
Dec 369½ 369¾ 364¾ 365¼ —5¾
Mar 375 377¼ 374½ 374½ —5½
Jul 385 386¾ 384¼ 384¾ —4¼
Dec 378½ 378½ 374¼ 376 —3¼
Est. sales 355,977. Fri.'s sales 454,863
Fri.'s open int 1,483,672, up 8,069
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 286 286 275¼ 276¼ —10¾
Dec 277½ 277½ 265 265¾ —11½
Mar 279 279 274 274 —4¼
May 281 281 279 279 —3
Est. sales 708. Fri.'s sales 228
Fri.'s open int 4,485, up 5
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 888 888¾ 884 884 —7½
Aug 882¼ 884¾ 870½ 872¼ —15
Sep 880 881¾ 868 869½ —16
Nov 885 886¾ 871½ 873 —17¾
Jan 890¼ 892 877¼ 878¾ —17½
Mar 887 888¾ 874¾ 876¼ —16¼
May 886¾ 887½ 875½ 876¾ —14½
Jul 892 894 882½ 883¾ —13¼
Aug 892¼ 892¼ 887¾ 887¾ —9¼
Sep 886¼ 886¼ 886¼ 886¼ —4¼
Nov 884¾ 885¼ 875 876½ —11¾
Jan 879¾ 879¾ 879¼ 879¼ —11¾
Mar 872½ 872½ 872½ 872½ —9¼
Jul 882¾ 882¾ 882¾ 882¾ —7¾
Nov 880 880 878 878 —5¾
Est. sales 195,957. Fri.'s sales 221,528
Fri.'s open int 826,399