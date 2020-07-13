https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Preclosing-15404766.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|536
|536
|528
|528
|—7¾
|Sep
|528
|535½
|522¼
|524¾
|—9¼
|Dec
|533
|541
|528
|531
|—8
|Mar
|538¾
|545¾
|533¼
|537
|—6
|May
|541¼
|548¼
|537¼
|540
|—4½
|Jul
|538½
|543½
|532½
|536¼
|—2½
|Sep
|539
|548½
|539
|542¾
|—2½
|Dec
|550¾
|559½
|549¾
|554
|—1¾
|Mar
|557¼
|561½
|557
|561½
|—1¼
|Jul
|556
|556
|556
|556
|—4¼
|Est. sales 104,777.
|Fri.'s sales 224,416
|Fri.'s open int 394,854
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|337¼
|337¼
|332
|333½
|—7
|Sep
|334½
|334½
|326¾
|328¼
|—9
|Dec
|341¾
|342
|334¾
|335¾
|—9
|Mar
|352½
|352½
|345¾
|346¼
|—8¾
|May
|358¾
|359
|352½
|353
|—8¼
|Jul
|364
|364
|358
|358
|—8¼
|Sep
|362½
|362½
|358¼
|358¼
|—6
|Dec
|369½
|369¾
|364¾
|365¼
|—5¾
|Mar
|375
|377¼
|374½
|374½
|—5½
|Jul
|385
|386¾
|384¼
|384¾
|—4¼
|Dec
|378½
|378½
|374¼
|376
|—3¼
|Est. sales 355,977.
|Fri.'s sales 454,863
|Fri.'s open int 1,483,672,
|up 8,069
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|286
|286
|275¼
|276¼
|—10¾
|Dec
|277½
|277½
|265
|265¾
|—11½
|Mar
|279
|279
|274
|274
|—4¼
|May
|281
|281
|279
|279
|—3
|Est. sales 708.
|Fri.'s sales 228
|Fri.'s open int 4,485,
|up 5
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|888
|888¾
|884
|884
|—7½
|Aug
|882¼
|884¾
|870½
|872¼
|—15
|Sep
|880
|881¾
|868
|869½
|—16
|Nov
|885
|886¾
|871½
|873
|—17¾
|Jan
|890¼
|892
|877¼
|878¾
|—17½
|Mar
|887
|888¾
|874¾
|876¼
|—16¼
|May
|886¾
|887½
|875½
|876¾
|—14½
|Jul
|892
|894
|882½
|883¾
|—13¼
|Aug
|892¼
|892¼
|887¾
|887¾
|—9¼
|Sep
|886¼
|886¼
|886¼
|886¼
|—4¼
|Nov
|884¾
|885¼
|875
|876½
|—11¾
|Jan
|879¾
|879¾
|879¼
|879¼
|—11¾
|Mar
|872½
|872½
|872½
|872½
|—9¼
|Jul
|882¾
|882¾
|882¾
|882¾
|—7¾
|Nov
|880
|880
|878
|878
|—5¾
|Est. sales 195,957.
|Fri.'s sales 221,528
|Fri.'s open int 826,399
