Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|486¾
|488
|481½
|482
|—4
|Sep
|491¼
|492½
|486
|486½
|—4½
|Dec
|499¾
|500½
|494¼
|494¾
|—4
|Mar
|508¼
|509¼
|503½
|503¾
|—3¾
|May
|514
|514¼
|509¼
|509¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|517
|517
|512
|512¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|522
|522
|521
|521
|—1½
|Dec
|532¾
|532¾
|530¼
|530¼
|—3¾
|Mar
|542¼
|542¼
|542¼
|542¼
|+1½
|Est. sales 79,658.
|Tue.'s sales 126,378
|Tue.'s open int 432,871,
|up 6,287
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|324½
|329
|324
|324½
|— ½
|Sep
|328½
|332½
|327¾
|327¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|336
|339¾
|334½
|334¾
|—2
|Mar
|348
|350¾
|345½
|345½
|—3¼
|May
|355
|357½
|352
|352¼
|—3¾
|Jul
|360¾
|363¼
|357½
|357¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|361
|363¼
|358¾
|358¾
|—2¾
|Dec
|368
|370½
|365¾
|365¾
|—3
|Mar
|378
|379
|377½
|379
|+ ¾
|May
|383
|384½
|383
|384½
|+1¼
|Jul
|389
|389
|385¼
|385½
|—2¼
|Dec
|379¾
|379¾
|376
|376
|—2½
|Dec
|381½
|381½
|381
|381
|Est. sales 362,751.
|Tue.'s sales 529,897
|Tue.'s open int 1,609,523,
|up 218
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|303½
|309
|303
|304½
|+ ¼
|Sep
|291½
|294
|288
|291¼
|+ ½
|Dec
|287¾
|290
|286
|289¾
|+2
|Mar
|290½
|292¾
|290½
|290½
|— ¼
|Est. sales 661.
|Tue.'s sales 1,306
|Tue.'s open int 4,479,
|up 76
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|875½
|877½
|870½
|871¾
|—3¼
|Aug
|871¾
|874¼
|866½
|867¾
|—4¼
|Sep
|869½
|871½
|864
|865½
|—4
|Nov
|874¼
|876¾
|868½
|870¼
|—3¾
|Jan
|878½
|880½
|872½
|874
|—4
|Mar
|874¼
|876½
|869
|870¾
|—3¼
|May
|876¼
|878
|869¾
|872
|—3¾
|Jul
|883
|885¾
|876¾
|879
|—4½
|Aug
|884¾
|884¾
|884¾
|884¾
|+ ¼
|Sep
|879¾
|879¾
|878¼
|878¼
|—1
|Nov
|876¼
|878½
|871
|872¼
|—4½
|Mar
|874¾
|874¾
|868
|868
|—8
|May
|878
|878
|878
|878
|— ½
|Est. sales 217,211.
|Tue.'s sales 319,486
|Tue.'s open int 862,796
